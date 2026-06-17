Polar Capital Holdings Plc Invests $76.23 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 877,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,234,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.31% of Bloom Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $281.60 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $322.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,630.91 and a beta of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BE. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $1,387,106.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 175,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,639,045.60. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,188 shares of company stock valued at $57,693,971. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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