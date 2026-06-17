Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 57,479 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,917 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 57,479 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $86,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba unveiled its first suite of AI models built for robots, signaling a push into “physical AI” and more advanced AI agents beyond chatbots. That could improve Alibaba’s long-term growth story in cloud and enterprise AI. Article Title

Alibaba unveiled its first suite of AI models built for robots, signaling a push into “physical AI” and more advanced AI agents beyond chatbots. That could improve Alibaba’s long-term growth story in cloud and enterprise AI. Positive Sentiment: Reports also said billionaire investor Michael Burry boosted his Alibaba stake, highlighting confidence in the company’s AI capabilities and share buyback efforts. Article Title

Reports also said billionaire investor Michael Burry boosted his Alibaba stake, highlighting confidence in the company’s AI capabilities and share buyback efforts. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is reportedly considering a $1.5 billion bid for Chinese grocery delivery company Pupu, which could expand its presence in local commerce and logistics if completed. Article Title

Alibaba is reportedly considering a $1.5 billion bid for Chinese grocery delivery company Pupu, which could expand its presence in local commerce and logistics if completed. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba also announced AI support tools for small and medium-sized businesses, reinforcing its push to monetize AI across its ecosystem, though the immediate stock impact is unclear. Article Title

Alibaba also announced AI support tools for small and medium-sized businesses, reinforcing its push to monetize AI across its ecosystem, though the immediate stock impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Alibaba continues to face regulatory and geopolitical risks after the Pentagon blacklisted the company over alleged ties to the Chinese military; Alibaba denies the claim and says it will fight the designation. Article Title

Alibaba continues to face regulatory and geopolitical risks after the Pentagon blacklisted the company over alleged ties to the Chinese military; Alibaba denies the claim and says it will fight the designation. Negative Sentiment: Chinese regulators also rebuked Alibaba over misleading discount practices during the 618 shopping festival, adding to scrutiny of its retail operations and potentially weighing on sentiment. Article Title

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The firm has a market cap of $266.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. The business's 50 day moving average price is $129.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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