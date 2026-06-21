Polianta Ltd Purchases New Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 5.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 164.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,556 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 24,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,208 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.0%

TOL opened at $155.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $168.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Toll Brothers's revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Toll Brothers's payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,877,847.40. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,302,264.48. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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