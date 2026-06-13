Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,103 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 90,850 shares during the quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA opened at $112.71 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here