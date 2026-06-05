Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 2,798 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 135.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,125.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,149.10. The company's fifty day moving average price is $970.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,012.19.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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