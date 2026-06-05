Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 373.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $112,198,000 after purchasing an additional 73,850 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,878 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $113,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank lowered Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $541.91.

View Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $507.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.74. The firm has a market cap of $234.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $521.28.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.Linde's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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