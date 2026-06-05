Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $7.04 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,029 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,924,523,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after buying an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $716,657,000 after buying an additional 3,266,354 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,512,719,000 after buying an additional 2,163,838 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 126.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,584,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $664,575,000 after buying an additional 2,000,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE JNJ opened at $228.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.92. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.04 and a one year high of $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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