Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $22.80 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,510 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $22,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total transaction of $7,506,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148,001.50. The trade was a 42.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.09, for a total value of $13,057,795.98. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,903 shares of company stock worth $127,356,194. Company insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:NET opened at $262.72 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $291.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,050.87, a P/E/G ratio of 267.19 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $243.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cloudflare to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Cloudflare to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.19.

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About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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