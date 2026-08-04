Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Eni SpA $E

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ENI by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on E. Zacks Research cut ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered ENI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on ENI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Erste Group Bank downgraded ENI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ENI from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $64.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENI

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of E stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.39. Eni SpA has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company's 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87.

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. ENI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni SpA will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ENI

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm's activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

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