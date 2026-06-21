Purpose Unlimited Inc. Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,179 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.76.

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Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BABA opened at $107.22 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The stock's 50-day moving average is $128.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $257.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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