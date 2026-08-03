PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $1.35 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,683,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,468,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock opened at $206.06 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $261.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.75 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 7.87%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 165.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,039,385.20. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 118,617 shares of company stock worth $34,238,909 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $346.00 to $314.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $250.00 to $218.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and AI demand: Mizuho upgraded Bloom Energy to “Outperform” and set a $242 price target, citing the potential for fuel cells to provide rapidly deployable power for data centers. Other coverage also highlights Bloom’s commercial scale and a reported multiyear backlog tied to artificial-intelligence power demand. Mizuho upgrades Bloom Energy

Mizuho upgraded Bloom Energy to “Outperform” and set a $242 price target, citing the potential for fuel cells to provide rapidly deployable power for data centers. Other coverage also highlights Bloom’s commercial scale and a reported multiyear backlog tied to artificial-intelligence power demand. Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results continue to support the bull case: Bloom reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 165.5% year over year, and EPS of $0.78 versus the $0.39 consensus estimate. The company also issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.85, reinforcing optimism about accelerating demand and operating leverage. Bloom Energy shares gap up after strong earnings

Bloom reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 165.5% year over year, and EPS of $0.78 versus the $0.39 consensus estimate. The company also issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.85, reinforcing optimism about accelerating demand and operating leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and technical volatility are limiting conviction: Despite the earnings beat, Bloom trades at a very high earnings multiple and has fallen substantially from its 52-week high. The sharp swings indicate that traders are rapidly repricing both the company’s AI opportunity and execution risks.

Despite the earnings beat, Bloom trades at a very high earnings multiple and has fallen substantially from its 52-week high. The sharp swings indicate that traders are rapidly repricing both the company’s AI opportunity and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Hunterbrook challenges fuel-cell performance claims: Hunterbrook Capital alleged that Bloom’s fuel cells may not deliver the efficiency, output, or lifespan previously claimed. The report directly attacks the company’s technology and could pressure investor confidence if its assertions gain wider attention. Hunterbrook report challenges fuel-cell performance

Hunterbrook Capital alleged that Bloom’s fuel cells may not deliver the efficiency, output, or lifespan previously claimed. The report directly attacks the company’s technology and could pressure investor confidence if its assertions gain wider attention. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-fraud class-action announcements add legal overhang: Several law firms publicized a lawsuit covering investors who purchased Bloom securities from February 27, 2025, through July 8, 2026, alleging investor harm from purportedly misleading disclosures. The September 28, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline is likely to keep the issue in focus, although the repeated notices largely concern the same case. Bloom Energy class action investor alert

Several law firms publicized a lawsuit covering investors who purchased Bloom securities from February 27, 2025, through July 8, 2026, alleging investor harm from purportedly misleading disclosures. The September 28, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline is likely to keep the issue in focus, although the repeated notices largely concern the same case. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting analyst views weigh on sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $176 and maintained an “Equal Weight” rating, while BMO issued a pessimistic forecast. Those targets contrast sharply with Mizuho’s bullish outlook and highlight uncertainty over whether Bloom’s growth expectations justify its valuation. Bloom Energy analyst coverage

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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