QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,824 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,636 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 24,824 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OHI alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.0%

OHI opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.47%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Omega Healthcare Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Omega Healthcare Investors wasn't on the list.

While Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here