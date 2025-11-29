Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 77,772 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,772 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $9,531,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,658 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,904,843 shares of the technology company's stock worth $725,586,000 after purchasing an additional 771,966 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company's stock worth $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,012 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $289,657,000 after purchasing an additional 931,032 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,952,829 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $269,150,000 after purchasing an additional 502,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $133.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.57. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Dell Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price target on Dell Technologies and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.05.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973 over the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

