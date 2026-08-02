Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 70,243 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,751 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,243 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Pinterest worth $20,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pinterest by 2,017.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.69.

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Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,056,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $279,187.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 691,840 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,656. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,720 shares of company stock worth $7,892,627. 8.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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