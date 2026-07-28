Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502,280 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 314,855 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Airbnb worth $189,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Airbnb by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,694,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,537,205,000 after buying an additional 3,240,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,076,465 shares of the company's stock worth $1,368,338,000 after acquiring an additional 47,966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $917,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,847 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,073,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $824,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,146,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,452,000 after purchasing an additional 981,624 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright raised Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.65.

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Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $43,772,452.29. Following the sale, the director owned 2,622,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $389,250,550.36. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $12,884,646.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,803,669.70. The trade was a 87.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,231,864 shares of company stock valued at $308,474,278. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $146.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.68. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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