Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 170,317 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $53,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE BMY opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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