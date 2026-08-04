Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX - Free Report) by 155.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,722 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 74,716 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Wix.com worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 36.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Wix.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,292 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 18.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,853 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 29.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Wix.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wix.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some investors view Wix.com as undervalued after its prolonged decline, with the stock trading far below its prior peak. The recovery thesis depends on Wix maintaining growth and demonstrating that AI tools can complement, rather than materially weaken, its platform. Wix stock has become a bargain amid SaaSpocalypse fears as earnings loom

Some investors view Wix.com as undervalued after its prolonged decline, with the stock trading far below its prior peak. The recovery thesis depends on Wix maintaining growth and demonstrating that AI tools can complement, rather than materially weaken, its platform. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are focused on Wix.com’s second-quarter performance for the period ended June 2026, including revenue, earnings, bookings and other operating metrics. The results could clarify whether the company is absorbing AI-related competitive pressure and Base44-related cost pressures. Exploring Analyst Estimates for Wix.com Q2 Earnings

Analysts are focused on Wix.com’s second-quarter performance for the period ended June 2026, including revenue, earnings, bookings and other operating metrics. The results could clarify whether the company is absorbing AI-related competitive pressure and Base44-related cost pressures. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms reiterated that a securities class action has been filed against Wix.com and certain executives on behalf of investors who purchased shares from February 19, 2025, through May 12, 2026. The allegations reportedly involve inadequate or misleading disclosures about AI risks, company guidance, Base44 costs and the Wix Harmony product; the claims remain allegations and have not been proven. Investors have until September 22, 2026 to seek a lead-plaintiff role. Wix.com September 22 Class Action Deadline

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.44. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $190.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.53). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Wix.com from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wix.com from $86.00 to $62.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wix.com from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Wix.com from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.10.

Read Our Latest Report on WIX

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

Further Reading

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