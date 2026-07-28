Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $212.83 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,950 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.4% of Quantinno Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Mastercard were worth $212,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $380,548,000 after acquiring an additional 178,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price objective for the company. Clear Str upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $653.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $551.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $464.52 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scam-prevention initiatives could support growth and trust. Mastercard is strengthening its defenses against scams, a move that may improve consumer confidence, reinforce relationships with financial institutions and support the value of its payment network. Mastercard bolsters scam defense

Mastercard is strengthening its defenses against scams, a move that may improve consumer confidence, reinforce relationships with financial institutions and support the value of its payment network. Positive Sentiment: Potential Vocalink sale is drawing investor attention. A possible sale of Vocalink could allow Mastercard to monetize an asset and sharpen its strategic focus, although the financial impact will depend on transaction terms and execution. The company’s recent earnings momentum is another supportive factor for shareholders. Potential Vocalink Sale and Earnings Momentum

A possible sale of Vocalink could allow Mastercard to monetize an asset and sharpen its strategic focus, although the financial impact will depend on transaction terms and execution. The company’s recent earnings momentum is another supportive factor for shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Expectations remain constructive ahead of earnings. Analysts’ estimates for Mastercard’s June 2026 quarter and key operating metrics are being closely monitored. The upcoming report is expected to provide insight into payment volumes, cross-border activity and consumer spending. Mastercard Q2 earnings estimates

Analysts’ estimates for Mastercard’s June 2026 quarter and key operating metrics are being closely monitored. The upcoming report is expected to provide insight into payment volumes, cross-border activity and consumer spending. Neutral Sentiment: Visa and Mastercard earnings will offer an industry read-through. Investors are watching both companies’ results for evidence of the health of consumer spending and cross-border transactions, which could create volatility for MA depending on the reported trends. Visa and Mastercard earnings estimates

Investors are watching both companies’ results for evidence of the health of consumer spending and cross-border transactions, which could create volatility for MA depending on the reported trends. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard launched a U.S.-dollar corporate debit card with Egypt’s National Bank, expanding its commercial-payments presence in the region. Egypt corporate debit card launch

Mastercard launched a U.S.-dollar corporate debit card with Egypt’s National Bank, expanding its commercial-payments presence in the region. Negative Sentiment: Truist issued a pessimistic forecast for MA shares. The bearish outlook presents a counterweight to the positive earnings expectations and could limit upside if Mastercard’s results or guidance disappoint. Truist forecast for Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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