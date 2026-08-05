Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $8.52 Million Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 136.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,909 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,263 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $347,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $239,683,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20,074.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,687,029 shares of the company's stock worth $364,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,068,000 after buying an additional 2,511,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after buying an additional 1,530,167 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BE. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $217.00 to $176.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.18.

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Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total transaction of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,998,973.32. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,617 shares of company stock worth $37,322,609. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings continue to support the stock. Bloom Energy reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 165.5% year over year and well above the $826.1 million consensus estimate. Earnings per share of $0.78 also exceeded expectations of $0.39. Analysts have identified BE as one of the notable winners of the current second-quarter earnings season. Zacks Q2 earnings winners

Bloom Energy reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 165.5% year over year and well above the $826.1 million consensus estimate. Earnings per share of $0.78 also exceeded expectations of $0.39. Analysts have identified BE as one of the notable winners of the current second-quarter earnings season. Positive Sentiment: Investor-interest articles are highlighting Bloom’s growth opportunity. Zacks and other financial publications have featured Bloom among value and investment ideas, citing its operating leverage, AI-related power demand opportunity and post-earnings momentum. These articles may help support sentiment, although they do not represent new company guidance or analyst upgrades. Bloom Energy operating leverage analysis

Zacks and other financial publications have featured Bloom among value and investment ideas, citing its operating leverage, AI-related power demand opportunity and post-earnings momentum. These articles may help support sentiment, although they do not represent new company guidance or analyst upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Director John T. Chambers sold 15,000 shares on August 3 at an average price of $205.58, generating approximately $3.08 million. He still directly owns 223,333 shares, but the transaction reduced his position by 6.29%. The sale may attract attention, though one insider transaction does not establish a broader change in management’s outlook. SEC insider transaction filing

on August 3 at an average price of $205.58, generating approximately $3.08 million. He still directly owns 223,333 shares, but the transaction reduced his position by 6.29%. The sale may attract attention, though one insider transaction does not establish a broader change in management’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are publicizing a securities class action against Bloom Energy. The lawsuit covers investors who purchased BE securities from February 27, 2025, through July 8, 2026, and alleges that the company misled investors about the source of its materials. The repeated investor-alert announcements increase headline and reputational risk, although the allegations have not been proven. Investors have until September 28, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status. Bloom Energy class action announcement

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $228.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 304.29 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $351.28. The company's 50-day moving average is $257.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.88.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.13 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 165.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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