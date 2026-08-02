Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 395,656 Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR $NMR

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR - Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,547,208 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 395,656 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Nomura worth $20,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nomura by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 1,019.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nomura during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company's stock.

Nomura Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Nomura to a "buy" rating and set a $10.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nomura from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nomura from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised Nomura from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.20 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nomura from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMR

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc is a global financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with origins dating back to 1925 when Tokushichi Nomura II established the firm as a securities business. Over the decades Nomura has grown from a domestic securities house into a multinational financial services firm by expanding its product offerings and international footprint. The company is publicly listed and operates through a network of subsidiaries and branches to serve a broad client base.

Nomura's principal businesses encompass retail brokerage, wholesale (investment banking and global markets), and asset management.

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