Rathbones Group PLC Sells 14,803 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,158 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,803 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock opened at $392.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.96 and a 1 year high of $549.24. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $348.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.11.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total transaction of $2,322,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,679,703. The trade was a 46.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John K. Stipancich sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,507,067.70. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $480.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $397.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $468.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

See Also

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