RBF Capital LLC Decreases Stake in SLB Limited $SLB

RBF Capital LLC reduced its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in SLB were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLB by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SLB by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SLB by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 841 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SLB by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of SLB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SLB from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SLB from $56.10 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SLB from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

SLB Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. SLB Limited has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. SLB's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In related news, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $2,998,832.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,111.78. The trade was a 52.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $108,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,056.49. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB Company Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report).

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