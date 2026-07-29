Readystate Asset Management LP Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 171.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,765 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

More Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Insider Activity at Alibaba Group

In other news, CEO Fan (Fj) Jiang sold 13,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $164,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,065.70. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $81,941.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 607,234 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,531.40. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. HSBC set a $170.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $91.99 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The firm has a market cap of $276.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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