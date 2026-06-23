Redwood Family Wealth LLC Buys New Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Redwood Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,405 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.1% of Redwood Family Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $184,911,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,909,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.40 and a 200-day moving average of $192.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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