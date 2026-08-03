Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $10.36 Million in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,180 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $10,358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,330 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,338,169,000 after purchasing an additional 528,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,323,170 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,812,058,000 after buying an additional 294,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,462 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,039,742,000 after buying an additional 195,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,307,389 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,786,786,000 after acquiring an additional 114,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,443,453 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,159,273,000 after acquiring an additional 110,536 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $384.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $406.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GD

Key Stories Impacting General Dynamics

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results: General Dynamics reported adjusted earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $14.09 billion, exceeding estimates of $3.96 and $13.52 billion, respectively. Revenue increased 8.1% year over year, while management highlighted broad-based strength, record backlog and solid cash generation. General Dynamics Corporation Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

General Dynamics reported adjusted earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $14.09 billion, exceeding estimates of $3.96 and $13.52 billion, respectively. Revenue increased 8.1% year over year, while management highlighted broad-based strength, record backlog and solid cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Largest catalyst is the submarine award: General Dynamics Electric Boat received $29.5 billion for five Columbia-class submarines and $42.1 billion for nine Virginia-class submarines, plus infrastructure support. The $76.6 billion award strengthens long-term visibility and backlog, although the contract value will be recognized over many years. General Dynamics Electric Boat Submarine Award

General Dynamics Electric Boat received $29.5 billion for five Columbia-class submarines and $42.1 billion for nine Virginia-class submarines, plus infrastructure support. The $76.6 billion award strengthens long-term visibility and backlog, although the contract value will be recognized over many years. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets moved higher: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $465 and maintained an overweight rating, Susquehanna lifted its target to $455 with a positive rating, and BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $430 with an outperform rating. These revisions reflect confidence in GD’s backlog and defense demand.

Morgan Stanley raised its target to $465 and maintained an overweight rating, Susquehanna lifted its target to $455 with a positive rating, and BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $430 with an outperform rating. These revisions reflect confidence in GD’s backlog and defense demand. Positive Sentiment: Growth profile remains attractive: Zacks cited General Dynamics’ earnings growth, improving business momentum and favorable growth characteristics, while the company maintained fiscal 2026 earnings guidance of approximately $16.80–$16.90 per share. Why General Dynamics Is a Strong Growth Stock

Zacks cited General Dynamics’ earnings growth, improving business momentum and favorable growth characteristics, while the company maintained fiscal 2026 earnings guidance of approximately $16.80–$16.90 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is increasingly debated: Some research indicates the shares could remain below estimated intrinsic value, while other analysts argue that the strong defense outlook is already reflected in the stock’s elevated valuation after its substantial multiyear gains.

Some research indicates the shares could remain below estimated intrinsic value, while other analysts argue that the strong defense outlook is already reflected in the stock’s elevated valuation after its substantial multiyear gains. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain: Analysts have cited supply-chain and margin pressures, limited visibility into future U.S. defense spending and potential execution challenges associated with the large submarine program. Several reports maintain neutral or downgrade views despite the strong fundamentals.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3%

General Dynamics stock opened at $384.53 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $306.03 and a 1-year high of $400.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.28. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. General Dynamics's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics's payout ratio is currently 38.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,884,695. The trade was a 33.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,190 shares of company stock worth $27,041,022. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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