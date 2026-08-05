Robert Half Inc. $RHI Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208,303 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 236,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.18% of Robert Half worth $30,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Robert Half by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company's stock.

Robert Half Trading Up 5.6%

Robert Half stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Robert Half's dividend payout ratio is currently 205.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on Robert Half in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Robert Half from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Robert Half from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $34.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Robert Half

About Robert Half

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

Further Reading

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