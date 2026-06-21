Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 11,573 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,521 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $58,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $625,784,000 after acquiring an additional 669,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $252,699,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 560,363 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $271,031,000 after purchasing an additional 375,622 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $251,316,000 after buying an additional 373,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $512.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business's 50-day moving average price is $537.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.85. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some recent commentary suggests LMT may be benefiting from renewed attention on defense demand, with defense-stock bulls pointing to stronger munitions needs and ongoing U.S. military replenishment priorities. Article Title

Some recent commentary suggests LMT may be benefiting from renewed attention on defense demand, with defense-stock bulls pointing to stronger munitions needs and ongoing U.S. military replenishment priorities. Positive Sentiment: Valuation-focused coverage argues Lockheed Martin may be undervalued after its recent decline, which could attract bargain hunters if investors believe the stock has overshot the fundamentals. Article Title

Valuation-focused coverage argues Lockheed Martin may be undervalued after its recent decline, which could attract bargain hunters if investors believe the stock has overshot the fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets remain above the current trading range, with recent price targets clustering well above where the stock is now, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if execution stabilizes. Article Title

Analyst targets remain above the current trading range, with recent price targets clustering well above where the stock is now, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if execution stabilizes. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Lockheed Martin’s first-quarter miss, including lower-than-expected EPS and revenue, along with negative free cash flow, which has weighed on sentiment. Article Title

Investors remain focused on Lockheed Martin’s first-quarter miss, including lower-than-expected EPS and revenue, along with negative free cash flow, which has weighed on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also highlights execution issues on major programs such as F-16, C-130, CH-53K, and Seahawk, adding to concerns that profit pressures could persist even if full-year guidance is unchanged. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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