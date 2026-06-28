Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,623 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,039,000 after buying an additional 3,796,077 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the fourth quarter valued at $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,440,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In related news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 500 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $55,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 52,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,841,675. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,924 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $7,793,939.68. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,457,234 shares of company stock worth $3,225,112,891 over the last quarter.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $96.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 7.14. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $173.35.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $250 price target , reinforcing the bullish view that CoreWeave could benefit from rising demand for AI infrastructure. Read More

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a rating and a , reinforcing the bullish view that CoreWeave could benefit from rising demand for AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas and other reports highlighted CoreWeave as a key beneficiary of the next AI chip cycle, while Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating and a $167 target . Article Title

BNP Paribas and other reports highlighted CoreWeave as a key beneficiary of the next AI chip cycle, while Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an rating and a . Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave announced a partnership with Conapto to expand AI cloud capacity in Sweden, which supports the company’s growth narrative and international expansion. Article Title

CoreWeave announced a partnership with Conapto to expand AI cloud capacity in Sweden, which supports the company’s growth narrative and international expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argue CoreWeave is one of the stocks that could double over the next two years, reflecting strong long-term enthusiasm but no new hard financial data. Article Title

Several articles argue CoreWeave is one of the stocks that could double over the next two years, reflecting strong long-term enthusiasm but no new hard financial data. Negative Sentiment: CEO Michael Intrator sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, and insider Brannin McBee also sold stock. Even though the sales were planned, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC Filing

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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