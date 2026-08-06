Royal Bank of Canada Has $22.19 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,974 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 13,779 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of MasTec worth $22,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $573,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,896 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $347,792,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,411,584 shares of the construction company's stock worth $454,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,703 shares of the construction company's stock worth $265,395,000 after purchasing an additional 94,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,253 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $483.00 to $408.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised MasTec from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $428.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $431.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Trading Down 1.5%

MTZ opened at $267.50 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $441.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.75.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 3.07%.MasTec's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.980-2.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report).

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