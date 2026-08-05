Royal Bank of Canada Has $27.91 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company $NYT

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,304 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of New York Times worth $27,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $4,945,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 27.8% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 70,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 97,772 shares of the company's stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: Digital growth remains the key support. Analysts are watching whether continued subscriber gains, digital advertising and paid products can sustain NYT’s revenue growth and earnings trajectory ahead of the quarterly report. The New York Times Company Q2 Earnings Loom: Key Trends to Track

Analysts are watching whether continued subscriber gains, digital advertising and paid products can sustain NYT’s revenue growth and earnings trajectory ahead of the quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Broad, high-profile coverage may support engagement. Recent NYT output spans major political, international, climate, technology, entertainment and sports stories, including extensive MLB trade-deadline and Athletic coverage. Strong reader interest across these categories can help retention, traffic and the value of the company’s subscription bundle. 2026 MLB Trade Deadline live tracker

Recent NYT output spans major political, international, climate, technology, entertainment and sports stories, including extensive MLB trade-deadline and Athletic coverage. Strong reader interest across these categories can help retention, traffic and the value of the company’s subscription bundle. Neutral Sentiment: Most other recent headlines are editorial rather than financial. Coverage of Iran, U.S. politics, climate grants, artificial intelligence regulation, culture and sports is unlikely to materially change NYT’s fundamentals immediately, but it reinforces the breadth of the company’s news and lifestyle offerings.

Coverage of Iran, U.S. politics, climate grants, artificial intelligence regulation, culture and sports is unlikely to materially change NYT’s fundamentals immediately, but it reinforces the breadth of the company’s news and lifestyle offerings. Negative Sentiment: Execution risks remain ahead of earnings. The earnings preview specifically flags declining print revenue and rising operating expenses. With the shares valued at roughly 33 times earnings and trading near the 200-day moving average, results or guidance that fail to confirm digital-growth expectations could pressure the stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on New York Times from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Times

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $320,819.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,496. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $693,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,821.14. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,920. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.31. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $53.48 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $712.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $699.93 million. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. New York Times's payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Further Reading

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