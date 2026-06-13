Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $169.23 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,586,209 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 1,263,283 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Intel worth $169,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Intel Stock Up 6.5%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $124.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The stock has a market cap of $626.09 billion, a PE ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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