Rule One Partners LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Rule One Partners LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 9.3% of Rule One Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rule One Partners LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ASML Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,655.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $650.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,999.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,758.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,529.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $2.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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