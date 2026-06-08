RWC Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Avista Corporation $AVA

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA - Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,608 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 176,138 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.31% of Avista worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avista by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,494 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avista by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Avista by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 283,182 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 58,504 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Avista

In other news, SVP Wayne O. Manuel sold 1,593 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $65,281.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,150.58. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Avista Price Performance

AVA opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.24. Avista Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.55 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company's revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Avista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.720 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avista Corporation will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.4925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Avista's payout ratio is presently 78.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Avista from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avista from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVA

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.

Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.

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