RWC Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,786 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 8,810 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $20,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,565,000. Great Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $2,207,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,384 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $98,906,000 after buying an additional 69,232 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $21,266,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $120.92 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $130.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

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About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

See Also

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