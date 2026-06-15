Sands Capital Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,511 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,657 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 48,061 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,162 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Freedom Capital raised Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $112.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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