Sapient Capital LLC Cuts Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,850 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,518 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for 0.8% of Sapient Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $50,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,303.00 to $1,338.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,195.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $913.00 to $949.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,133.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.0%

GE Vernova stock opened at $990.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,028.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $934.82. The company has a market cap of $263.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $530.16 and a 52-week high of $1,195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.72%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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