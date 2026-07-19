SEB Asset Management AB Purchases New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,277,386 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $99,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 64,144 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $332,084,000 after acquiring an additional 275,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $375,388,000 after acquiring an additional 151,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $111.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citic Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Evercore lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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