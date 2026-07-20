SEB Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 206,390 Prologis, Inc. $PLD

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 206,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $27,281,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prologis reported Q2 results above expectations, with strong rental income, record leasing, and occupancy remaining solid, which supports confidence in near-term cash flow and earnings growth.

Prologis reported Q2 results above expectations, with strong rental income, record leasing, and occupancy remaining solid, which supports confidence in near-term cash flow and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 earnings guidance again, signaling that management sees stronger-than-expected operating momentum and improving fundamentals across the portfolio. Prologis Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised its 2026 earnings guidance again, signaling that management sees stronger-than-expected operating momentum and improving fundamentals across the portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary are focusing on Prologis’ expanding role in AI-related logistics and data center infrastructure, which could open a new long-term growth avenue and lift investor sentiment. PLD Q2 Earnings Call Shows Growth Across Logistics, Data Centers

Analysts and market commentary are focusing on Prologis’ expanding role in AI-related logistics and data center infrastructure, which could open a new long-term growth avenue and lift investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock’s valuation is already rich after a strong run, which may limit upside if growth expectations cool. Prologis: AI Creates An Opportunity, But The Price Is High

Some commentary notes that the stock’s valuation is already rich after a strong run, which may limit upside if growth expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns could create some near-term pressure as investors weigh whether the recent rally has already priced in much of the earnings upgrade and AI-related optimism.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $149.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Prologis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore set a $135.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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