SEB Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 541,894 Adobe Inc. $ADBE

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 541,894 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $131,723,000. Adobe makes up approximately 0.6% of SEB Asset Management AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.13% of Adobe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the software company's stock valued at $61,117,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Adobe by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,611 shares of the software company's stock worth $75,462,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,179 shares of the software company's stock worth $19,312,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software company's stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $237.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.19. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.12 and a twelve month high of $376.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Phillip Securities downgraded Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Freedom Capital lowered Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. The trade was a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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