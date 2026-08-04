Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,187 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $5,711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,312,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49,392.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,498,124 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $245,157,000 after buying an additional 1,495,097 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3,816.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306,749 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $212,517,000 after buying an additional 1,273,386 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,939.8% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 649,542 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $158,605,000 after buying an additional 617,699 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,790 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $92,502,000 after acquiring an additional 543,788 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $270.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $298.69.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $1,703,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,543,058. This represents a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $307.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.52. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $326.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $275.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 43.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is 26.11%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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