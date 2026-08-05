Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE - Free Report) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,203 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Andersons worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,349,243 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $124,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $53,469,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Andersons by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,812 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,757,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 354.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,019 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 570,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company's stock.

Get Andersons alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Andersons in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Andersons from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Andersons to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Andersons in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Andersons in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $91.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANDE

Insider Activity at Andersons

In related news, Director Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,534 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $284,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 74,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,683.75. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Andersons Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of ANDE opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 1.62%.Andersons's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Andersons's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Andersons, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Andersons wasn't on the list.

While Andersons currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here