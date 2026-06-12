Sepio Capital LP Purchases 11,247 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,291 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,329 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 1,053,967 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $81,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 743,865 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $57,300,000 after purchasing an additional 76,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,480,852 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $191,100,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco expanded its AI agentic security portfolio, adding Zero Trust Access for agents and new partnerships aimed at meeting growing enterprise demand for AI protection. Cisco Expands AI Agentic Security Portfolio: What's Ahead in 2026?

Cisco expanded its AI agentic security portfolio, adding Zero Trust Access for agents and new partnerships aimed at meeting growing enterprise demand for AI protection. Positive Sentiment: The company also unveiled broader AI security and quantum-safe initiatives, including Cloud Control and Live Protect, which suggest Cisco is positioning itself as a key supplier for secure AI and networking deployments. Cisco AI Security Push And Quantum Plans Test Investor Expectations

The company also unveiled broader AI security and quantum-safe initiatives, including Cloud Control and Live Protect, which suggest Cisco is positioning itself as a key supplier for secure AI and networking deployments. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media commentary continue to cite Cisco as one of the names benefiting from the broader AI buildout theme, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. The AI buildout is still intact — what to buy this week

Analysts and media commentary continue to cite Cisco as one of the names benefiting from the broader AI buildout theme, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. Negative Sentiment: EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, a routine insider sale that may slightly temper sentiment, though it does not necessarily signal a change in outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $121.83 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $480.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,636 shares of company stock worth $5,698,459. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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