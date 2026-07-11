Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 6,046 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $44,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.31. 1,081,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business's fifty day moving average is $318.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $289.86 and a one year high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. UBS Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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