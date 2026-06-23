SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 289.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,083 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 394,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Jacobs Solutions worth $67,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,450.24. The trade was a 2.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.68 and a 1-year high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The firm's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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