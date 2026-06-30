SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 163,421 Shares of Urban Edge Properties $UE

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Free Report) by 534.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,016 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 163,421 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 86,306 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,542 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,677 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UE

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 1.1%

UE opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The firm's fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.45 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.20%.Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Urban Edge Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Olson sold 19,034 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $411,515.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,237.30. This trade represents a 83.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company's portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

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