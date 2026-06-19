SG Trading Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC

SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,023 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Intel by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Intel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $135.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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