Shariaportfolio Inc. Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,978 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Shariaportfolio Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $115.99 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $457.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock's 50-day moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day moving average is $96.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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