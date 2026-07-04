Simplify Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Simplify Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,701,591 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $8,892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 162,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $4,449,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,856,987,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,128,735 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,338,350,000 after buying an additional 611,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,445,880 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,951,609,000 after buying an additional 294,651 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $426.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.68 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Stories

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