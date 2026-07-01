SMART Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

SMART Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,101 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,198,990,000 after buying an additional 1,126,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after buying an additional 805,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock worth $3,984,281,000 after buying an additional 616,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark cut shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Phillip Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.69 billion, a PE ratio of 131.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here