SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 123.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,444 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of SOL Capital Management CO's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.96. 148,048,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,546,280. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $209.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.42. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $162.02 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. New Street Research decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside.

Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Article Title

Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Article Title

NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot.

Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot. Neutral Sentiment: Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own.

Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted pressure from customers and competitors building in-house AI chips, and there was also discussion of a possible delay to NVIDIA’s next-gen Kyber rack-scale architecture, both of which could raise investor concerns about future margins and timing.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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